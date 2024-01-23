Winter Events At The Whaling Museum

The Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street in Cold Spring Harbor, engages the community in exploring the diversity of our whaling heritage and its impacts to enrich and inform our lives.

The museum also offers several events to the public. Enjoy these events to get out of the house, but inside from the cold weather.

Beyond the Book: The Soul

of an Octopus

For adults

Jan. 25 | 6:30 p.m.

​Can an animal – not to mention an invertebrate – possess intelligence? Consciousness? A soul? These are some of the questions author Sy Montgomery tackles in her emotional and enlightening portrait of one of the ocean’s most fascinating creatures – the octopus. Explore humankind’s habit of underestimating animal intelligence. Participants will examine historical documents from the collection that reveal how 19th-century whalers viewed whales and discover how these views have changed over time.

​$15 participant; Museum members and patrons of Huntington and South Huntington Library free.

Narwhal Ball

For kids and families

Feb. 4 | 11-4pm (10:30 for Museum Members)

​The whole family is invited to a wintry celebration! Explore the world of polar sea creatures through special activities and presentations. Gather around for “Storytime with Elsa” as she shares tales from her icy domain and meet the icy queen herself to snap a photo. Indulge in an icy treat with ice cream sponsored by Kilwin’s of Huntington. Create frosty crafts to take home with you.

Online Tickets (Available until Feb 2 at noon or when time slots are full) : $20 Kid, age 2-17 (All Access) $8 adults, $6 seniors; Museum Members – $15 Kids, age 2-17, $5 adults/seniors

Door Tickets: $25 Kid, age 2-17 (All Access) $8 adults, $6 seniors;

Museum Members – $20 Kids, $5 adults/seniors

Crafts & Cocktails: Watercolor Wonders

For adults

Feb. 8 | 6:30 to p.m.

​Explore the science of water through the world’s oldest kind of painting – watercolor! Discover how both sailors and painters learned to exploit the unique properties of water for their own purposes. Harness the power of physics to engineer a colorful layered cocktail to enjoy while you experiment with a variety of fundamental watercolor techniques. Create a nautical watercolor painting to take home. Adults 21+.

$30 Participant, $20 Museum Members.

World Whale Celebration

For kids and families

Feb. 20 | 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

​From blue whales to belugas, participants will have a whale of a time celebrating these awesome mammals in honor of World Whale Day! See and touch real whale bones from the collection and learn how you can help keep the oceans safe for these incredible creatures. Make an interactive ocean sensory jar featuring a clay whale of your own creation!

Admission + $10 participant

$5 Members

​​No registration needed.

From Sea Chanteys to Hip Hop

For kids and families

Feb. 22 | 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

​Did you know that between one-quarter and one-third of all the American whaling crews were people of color? This Black History Month, the museum is celebrating the remarkable contributions made by African American whalers to the music sailors sang at sea! Explore the rich traditions of West African music found in sea chanteys, Jazz, and hip hop. Create your own sistrum – a traditional rattle using shells.

Admission + $10 participant

$5 Members

​​No registration needed.

Beyond the Book: Never Caught

For adults

Feb 29 | 6:30 p.m.

​Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge by Erica Armstrong Dunbar. Delve into the powerful story of an extraordinary young woman’s pursuit of freedom against the backdrop of a young nation founded on the contradictions of freedom and enslavement. Dunbar compellingly reconstructs the life of Ona Judge, who fought bravely against her powerful enslavers – George and Martha Washington. Enjoy an intimate look at the museum’s special exhibit – From Sea to Shining Sea: Whalers of the African Diaspora – and discover the surprising role the whaling industry played in carrying people to freedom.

​$15 participant; Museum members and patrons of Huntington and South Huntington Library free.

For more events, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org/events.html.

—Submitted by the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum