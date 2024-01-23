Upcoming Films Showing At The Cinema Arts Centre

The Cinema Arts Centre, located at 423 Park Ave. in Huntington, brings the best in cinematic artistry to Long Island, and uses the power of film to expand the awareness and consciousness of the community.

Here is a list of upcoming films and events at the Cinema Arts Centre that you will not want to miss:

The Wizard Of Oz

Cinema for Kids

Sunday, Jan. 28 at 12 p.m.

$5 Kids | $7 Members | $13 Public

(1939, 101 mins | Dir. Victor Fleming)

Toxic Beauty

Film & Panel Discussion

Sunday Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Co-Presented with Green Inside and Out

Sponsored by Dr. Bronner’s, Mad Hippie, Superbee, and Gabriel Cosmetics

$16 Public | $10 Members

“Toxic Beauty” reveals the truth about harmful health consequences of chemicals found in everyday beauty products, the huge corporations that knowingly use them and the lack of governmental regulations to protect consumers.

The Mattachine Family

Pride Cinema

Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

$16 Public | $10 Members

A touching tale about love, loss, and forging your own path, The Mattachine Family proves that family is what you make it. When their foster child is returned to his birth mother, the lives of Thomas (Nico Tortorella) and Oscar (Juan Pablo Di Pace) are dramatically altered. Oscar throws himself into work, traveling across the country to film a TV show while Thomas finds himself lost, and without a family. Thrust on a journey of self-discovery, must re-evaluate his current path and what he wants from life. (2023, 99 mins)

Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld:

The Greatest Hits Live At The Royal

Arena Copenhagen

Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

& Sunday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

$18 Public | $12 Members

Pet Shop Boys bring their critically-acclaimed greatest hits tour, Dreamworld, to movie theatres worldwide for two nights only!

Network

This Just In!: The love-hate relationship between Hollywood and the News Media

Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Hosted by Wallace Matthews, former columnist for Newsday, the New York Post and ESPN

$16 Public | $10 Members

Sidney Lumet’s stinging rebuke of network television stars Peter Finch as Howard Beale, a veteran anchorman who is being forced out of his post after 25 years. At the end of his rope, he announces on air that he will kill himself during his farewell broadcast. Beale’s rants lead to a spike in ratings, opening the door for ambitious producer Diana Christensen (Faye Dunaway) to develop even more outrageous programming. Nominated for nine Academy Awards, winning four including Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor for Finch. (1976, 121 mins)

Night Of The Living Dead

Friday, Feb. 2 at 9:30 p.m.

$16 Public | $10 Members

George Romero’s 1968 zombie classic that virtually created and defined the entire Zombie genre. (USA, 1968, 96 min , R | Dir. George A. Romero)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of

The Were-Rabbit

Sunday, Feb. 4 at 12 p.m.

$5 Kids | $7 Members | $13 Public

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is a delightful adventure. Daffy, cheese-loving inventor Wallace and his faithful dog Gromit become heroes in stopping a crime spree. They learn that a giant, fuzzy creature is stealing the town’s produce and the not-completely-dynamic duo set out to capture the beast and save the day. (UK/USA, 2005, 85 mins, G, English | Dir. Nick Park & Steve Box)

Hidden Hitchcock Gems

Sky Room Talk

Monday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.

Hosted by Film Historian Glenn Andreiev

$18 Public | $12 Members

Film historian Glenn Andreiev returns to the Cinema with a look at 12 entertaining but overshadowed Alfred Hitchcock gems. Come discover more murder, mystery and mayhem by the master of suspense.

