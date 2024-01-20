Old Westbury College Foundation Elects Faroque Khan To Board Of Trustees

The Old Westbury College Foundation, Inc. at its December 2023 meeting elected Dr. Faroque Khan of Jericho, New York, as one of four new members to its Board of Trustees.

A long-time Jericho resident, Dr. Khan is a physician and founding member of the Islamic Center of Long Island and its Interfaith Institute.

Established in 1968, The Old Westbury College Foundation, Inc., is the charitable arm of the State University of New York at Old Westbury. It is dedicated to supporting the University’s mission by securing resources to assist students reach their academic goals. Directed by a board of distinguished business, civic and community leaders, the Foundation solicits charitable gifts and grants that enhance the mission of the University.

Foundation funds raised through donations, special events, planned gifts, real estate, and gifts-in-kind provide support for student scholarships, educational programs, faculty & staff research, facility enhancements, and ultimately ensure that Old Westbury students receive an excellent liberal arts education which will prepare them for future careers.

Along with Dr. Khan, the foundation added Timothy Coners, tax partner at Grassi & Company, CPAs; William King Moss III, director of academic affairs at Lawrence High School; and Derek Peterson, founder and CEO of Soter Technologies, to its board.

—Submitted by the Old Westbury College Foundation