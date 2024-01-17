AHRC Nassau Takes Part In MLK, Jr. March, Program

Every morning of the third Monday in January, youths and adults gather in front of First Baptist Church in Glen Cove to march to Finley Middle School for programs.

And they do this, even though most have a day off from school or work, because it’s important.

The 40th Annual Commemorative Program in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. took place on Jan. 15. Attendees were asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to NOSH, a local food pantry and delivery service, as part of MLK Day of Service.

“At this year’s event, AHRC Nassau is again launching a year-long inclusive volunteering project for people of all abilities to come together and address food insecurity for neighbors in need. Made possible in part by a grant from The Arc of the United States, this project will kick off with AHRC Nassau collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items at the event,” AHRC Nassau’s Chief Executive Officer Stanfort J. Perry said ahead of the event.

AHRC Nassau, an organization in Brookville which serves people with developmental disabilities, has continued to be involved the program. The connection was made when Perry was asked to join the Dr. King Commission.

Since then, members of AHRC Nassau’s community has been speaking at the event, bringing in artwork and providing refreshments through the culinary program at Wheatley Farms, AHRC Nassau’s farm and art center.

“What makes the Glen Cove MLK Commission event so powerful – after 40 years of honoring Dr. King’s legacy – is that it continues to offer a pressing call to action,” Perry said. “The event asks us to consider how we can be of service to each other as individuals and as part of a shared community.”

Glen Cove High School Principal Allen Hudson III, who has been serving as master of ceremonies for 19 years, said the program has continued to be impactful, especially with recent events.

“We try to really keep the program relevant,” said Sheryl Goodine, the chairwoman of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Commemorative Commission. “We try to encourage our youths to get involved because they’re the ones who will need to carry the torch to make sure that Dr. King’s life and legacy continue to be celebrated through the generations, especially now with so much of the world being in turmoil.”