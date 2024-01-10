Receiver Pravato Reminds Residents To Avoid Penalties By Paying General Taxes Prior To Feb. 12

Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato reminds residents that the first half of the 2024 General Tax Levy was due on Jan. 1, but can be paid without penalty through Feb. 12.

“New York State Law allows my office to provide taxpayers with a 40-day penalty-free period from the date the tax is due during which payment may be made without penalty,” Receiver Pravato explained. “After the 40 days, State Law requires a one percent penalty be added for each month the tax remains unpaid, retroactive to January 1st. Don’t delay, make your payment before February 12th and ensure you aren’t paying more out of pocket than you need to.”

The Tax Office is open in both Town Hall North, 74 Audrey Avenue, Oyster Bay, and Town Hall South, 977 Hicksville Road, Massapequa, from 9:00 am to 4:45 pm to assist residents and accept payments with a check, cash or credit card*. There are also outdoor walkup windows. On Feb. 9 and 12 both offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. When paying in person, residents are reminded to bring the entire tax bill. Drop Boxes have been installed at both Town Hall North and Town Hall South for residents to make payments when the Tax Office is closed.

Residents who prefer to mail in their payments should send them to the Office of the Receiver of Taxes, 74 Audrey Avenue, Oyster Bay, N.Y. 11771-1539. Please be certain to sign your check, and make it payable to Jeffrey P. Pravato, Receiver of Taxes. Indicate your property’s S.D. Code, Section, Block, Lot and phone number on the check. All mailed payments must have a United States Postal Service postmark dated on or before Feb. 12.

Residents can access 2024 General Tax information at www.oysterbaytown.com, where they may view current tax bills, print out a hard copy, or pay taxes with an ACH check payment using a checking account for a service fee of $1.75 cents*, or by credit card for a much higher fee* charged by the credit card companies. *Town of Oyster Bay receives no portion of this fee.”

When calling the Tax Office at 516-624-6400, or sending an email to receiveroftaxes@oysterbay-ny.gov, residents are requested to have the School District, Section, Block and Lot numbers of the property in question available. This information is listed on the tax bill and on the property deed.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay