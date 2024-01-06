Saladino, Imbroto Join Greek Orthodox Church Of The Holy Resurrection For Ribbon Cutting

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Lou Imbroto joined the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Resurrection to celebrate the ribbon cutting of their expansion project. The newly unveiled facilities include a state-of-the-art fellowship hall and gymnasium, marking a significant enhancement to the community’s resources. Archbishop Elpidophoros, the distinguished Primate of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, officiated the ribbon cutting ceremony alongside Parish Priest Father Panteleimon Papadopoulos. Town officials congratulated the Parish on their expansion and thanked members for their investment in youth programs and empowerment.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay