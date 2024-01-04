Burglary In Syosset

The Nassau County Police Department Second Squad reports the details of an Occupied Residential Burglary that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:10 a.m. in Syosset.

According to detectives, an unknown suspect entered a residential home located on Church Street through a front window. The suspect removed a backpack and a pocketbook both containing miscellaneous items, and fled on foot in an unknown direction. There is no further description of the subjects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above listed crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department