Town Of Oyster Bay Announces Toddler Sports Program For Winter 2024

Online registration began Jan. 8

Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Laura Maier announced that the Toddler Sports Program will return this winter, beginning Jan. 30. This six-week program offers sports classes at the Hicksville Athletic Center for children ages 3 and 4. Registration begins online Jan. 8.

“The Town’s Toddler Sports Program is a fantastic way to teach your toddler the fundamentals of sports in a fun and social environment,” said Councilwoman Maier. “This program is sure to be a hit with children and parents alike, as youngsters are given the opportunity to learn the basics of various different sports such as tee-ball, flag football and more, along with children their own age.”

The Toddler Sports Program begins Jan. 30 and is six weeks in duration. Residents who sign their toddler up for the program must choose one class per week, per child. Classes will take place on:

• Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. at the Hicksville Athletic Center in Hicksville; and

• Thursdays at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. at the Hicksville Athletic Center in Hicksville.

Registration will take place ONLINE through the Parks Portal available at oysterbaytown.com/portal beginning on Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. Space is limited- first come, first serve. Registration will close when the program reaches full capacity.

Each class is approximately 50 minutes. The cost of the program is $75 per child who is a town resident, and $90 per child whose caregiver is a town resident but not the child. The child’s birth certificate and a tax or utility bill will be required to validate age and proof of residency. A guardian must be present during the class. The child MUST be 3 years old by the start of the program.

The Toddler Sports Program is run by the Town of Oyster Bay’s Parks Department, Recreation Division. For further information, please call 516-797-7945.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay