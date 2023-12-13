Syosset Community Comes Together For The Holiday Lighting Spectacular

By Madison Kane

Despite the chilly, rainy weather on Sunday, Dec. 4, the holiday spirit shone brightly at the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce’s 25th annual Holiday Lighting Spectacular. The event lit up hearts and smiles, proving that not even a drizzle could dampen the festive cheer. With many talented acts, the community truly ‘sleighed’ the holiday celebrations.

The night began with a beautiful performance of the National Anthem by Dylan Linde. Following that came a speech from Chamber President Russel Green, introducing the performances and opening up the beautiful ceremony. President Green reflected on the significance of the long standing tradition and shared why the event holds such a special place in his and the community’s hearts. “I am proud that our organization was able to continue it this year despite the potential weather interruption,” Green remarked, highlighting the resilience and dedication behind this cherished event.

District 16 Legislator, Arnie Drucker, was introduced and brought on stage to say a few words. “This time of year always brings out the optimism in me for hope and peace and love and kindness despite all the turmoil that’s going on in the world around us,” Drucker said.

Due to the weather, a few performances were canceled, including dances from the North Shore Performing Arts Center, the band from the iSchool of Music, comments on the season from Rabbi Jaimee Shalhevet and the Syosset VFW Post 6394. While the event had a handful of cancellations, the Holiday Lighting Spectacular has never been rescheduled for weather, and this year was not going to be the first time they did it.

“I know that all of the youth groups practice many hours and eagerly want to appear on stage and participate in the Holiday Lighting in front of the community and their families. The safety of all the performers was paramount in our choice to proceed, and I think that decision was the right one,” Green said.

Performers from the H.B Thompson Middle School Choir beautifully sang Christmas classics like “True Colors” and “Once Upon a December.” Following the choir was a performance of “Sleigh Ride” by Katie Purdy. Upon the beautifully sung song, the Children’s Orchestra Society stunned the crowd with a phenomenal presentation. Shanligh Meehan belted out “Ave Maria,” and then the iSchool Of Music and Art- Holiday Choir performed “Silver Bells” and “Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah.” To close out the amazing night, Dylan Linde, once again, captivated the crowd by singing her rendition of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” As she hit the final note, Santa made a grand entrance on a fire truck as if he heard his cue from the North Pole. The tree, standing tall in the heart of downtown Syosset, illuminated the night and reflected the joyous spirit of the season.