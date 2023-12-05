Arrest In Woodbury

The Special Victims Squad reports the arrest of a Woodbury man that occurred on Nov. 28, 2023 in Woodbury.

According to detectives, police were dispatched to a Roseanne Drive residence for a house alarm and discovered a juvenile female victim who had fled from a house located on Roseanne Drive. Officers responded to Roseanne Drive, where upon arrival, Adrees Omar, 25, of Roseanne Drive, barricaded himself inside the home and refused to allow officers inside the house.

The Nassau County Hostage Negotiations Team was requested and they were able to communicate with the subject, however, he refused to exit the residence. Members from the Bureau of Special Operations entered the home and placed defendant Adrees Omar into custody without incident. He was transported to a local area hospital for evaluation.

A joint investigation between the Special Victims Squad and the 2nd Squad revealed that Defendant Omar was having ongoing sexual relations with a 14-year-old female victim.

Defendant Adrees Omar is charged with criminal sexual act in the first degree, rape in the second Degree, assault in the second degree, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree and two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing. The defendant has also been charged with criminal contempt in the first degree and criminal contempt in the second degree for an unrelated previous incident. He will be arraigned when medically practical.

Detectives request anyone that has additional information or may have been a victim to please contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS, or Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department