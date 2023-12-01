Events To Get The Holiday Season Started

It’s time for the Holiday season to return to Nassau and the North Shore! If you’re hoping to get involved with your community this year, whether with family events, charitable organizations, or a solo day out on the town, here are several happenings going on in the next month.

10th Annual Gingerbread House Contest

Start planning your entries! The Chocolate Duck in Farmingdale is hosting the annual Long Island Gingerbread & Chocolate House Competition, Saturday, Dec.9 at Noon. Come see the amazing entries at the event — vote for the People’s Choice award — Prizes to be awarded. 2023 Theme: Favorite Holiday Fairy Tales / Holiday theme — free for spectators. For more info, contact Christina: cakegirl70@aol.com or call 516-249-0887. While you’re there, help feed LI’s hungry through Long Island Cares by bringing non-perishable food donations or gift cards.

Free Drive-in Holiday Experience Coming to Town

Bring friends and family to a free drive-in holiday experience, featuring free family entertainment for Town of Oyster Bay residents. The event will be offered Dec. 6 to 10 at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa. “The Town’s free Drive-in Holiday Experience will feature festive lighting displays, a walk-thru holiday village featuring the Massapequa Chiefettes, special appearances by friends from Arendelle and the North Pole, and will feature many children’s favorite snowman in Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” said Supervisor Saladino.

This event is open to Town residents only, with registration available online at www.oysterbaytown.com/holiday. Residents must create an account on the Town’s portal to register for the event and reserve a time slot on either December 6, 7, 8, 9 or 10. Only one time slot reservation per family is permitted. Residents who have previously created an account on the Town’s portal do not need to create a new one.

Cruise-Thru Toys for Tots Collection

Oyster Bay ’s massive ‘Cruise-Thru’ Toys for Tots Collection Drive will take place at John Burns Park in Massapequa on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In partnership with the United States Marine Corps, Optimum, and the New York Islanders, the Town is collecting toys to help families and those less fortunate throughout the community during the upcoming holiday season. In addition to the ‘Cruise-Thru’, collection boxes are located at Town facilities through December 14th.

Supervisor Saladino said, “The Toys for Tots Drive has long been a huge success under the leadership of the U.S. Marine Corps, especially here in the Town of Oyster Bay, as just last year we collected close to 30,000 toys for Long Island children. I encourage all of our residents who are able to donate to this amazing cause, as the Toys for Tots Drive helps ensure that disadvantaged children within our community do not have to go the holiday season without something to bring them happiness.”

The ‘Cruise Thru Holiday Toy Drive’ will provide residents an excellent way to contribute directly to the cause and help bring a smile to a child’s face this holiday season. Additionally, the event will feature a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a holiday drop box where children can drop off their letters to Santa off at. Letters dropped off with a legible name and return address will be answered by Santa before the holiday.

LuminoCity

LuminoCity is partnering with Nassau County this holiday season to bring you a world of magical light installations that come to life at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, 1899 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY. This year’s theme, “Wonder Journey” will deliver state-of-the-art production that brings art, light, and color to life through remarkable displays! This display is open through Jan. 7, 2024 from Thursday to Monday, except holidays. Tickets for kids 4 to 12 cost $22, general admission is $34 and the VIP pass, which comes with a fast pass, 15 percent off at the gift shop and a goodie bag, is $63. For more information, visit luminocityfestival.com.

Magic of Lights

Drive through a winter wonderland at Jones Beach State Park, 150 Bay Parkway, Jones Beach. Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations. Experience Magic of Lights from the comfort and safety of your own car as you wind through the sparkling path of Long Island’s favorite holiday tradition. One carload, one price. A standard vehicle is $35 Monday through Thursday and $40 Friday through Sunday. It is open Sunday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m.

2023 Christmas at Westbury House

The Westbury House at Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is included with regular admission fees, $15 ($13 for people ages 62 and older, $13 for fulltime students with valid ID; and $8 for Children ages 7 to 17, and free for children 6 and under). Old Westbury Gardens members are free. Self-guided walk through Westbury House. Gardens are also open. With decorated period rooms, Santa, cookies and cider, our holiday celebration is a must for the entire family. This event runs during the weekend through Dec. 17. Plan your visit at www.oldwestburygardens.org.

Home for the Holidays

Join the Planting Fields Arboretum, 1395 Planting Fields Road in Oyster Bay, for the annual two-day, family-friendly Home for the Holidays celebration! Enjoy a rare opportunity to see a stunning and festively decorated Coe Hall in full holiday splendor and spirit, with natural materials sourced from Planting Fields. Experience the magic of the season with live holiday music, crafts, activities and more, plus…snap a holiday photo with the Grinch! Don’t forget to see an Indigenous Tree with ornaments crafted by local students. On Saturday, Dec. 16, families should wear their holiday best! Sunday, Dec. 17, participants who wear festive ugly sweaters will receive a candy cane! Live holiday music from Dave Brown and the Versatiles, and an interactive children’s set from Strummin’ and Drummin’! The event goes from 12 to 5 p.m., and tickets are $15 for adults ages 13 and older and $10 for children ages 4 to 12. The event is free for children ages 3 and under. Buy tickets at plantingfields.org.

Milleridge Inn

The Milleridge Inn, 585 N Broadway in Jericho, is hosting several holiday events, from dinners with the Grinch, breakfast with Santa, holiday photos with puppies, dinner with Santa, a Menorah lighting, dinner with the Snow Sisters and more. Find out more about the events at https://milleridgeinn.com/.

Elf: The Musical

Watch a Christmas classic, set to music, at the Cultural Arts Playhouse, 170 Michael Drive in Syosset. Tickets range in price from $25 to $45, and will be playing Friday, Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Buy tickets online at cap-center-rv55.squarespace.com.

Holiday Artisans Market and Festival

From 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 in Glen Cove, on Bridge Street (across from Village Square) the Deep Roots Farmers Market and the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District is hosting a Holiday Artisans Marketplace. On the same day, from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. at Village Square, the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District is hosting a Holiday Festival with a craft fair, horse and carriage rides, performances, choo choo train, photos with Santa, hot cocoa and cookies bar, The Grinch and more. A Christmas tree lighting will follow at 4:45 p.m.