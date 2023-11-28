NOTICE OF SCHOOL DISTRICT MONTHLY MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING

There will be a meeting of the Board of Education on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in South Woods Middle School, 99 Pell Lane, Syosset, NY.

At that time, the Board of Education will determine whether to go into Executive Session. If there is a need for an Executive Session, the Board will vote to go into Executive Session for the purpose of discussing matters regarding collective bargaining negotiations, the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person and to obtain legal advice regarding proposed, pending or current litigation.

The Board of Education will reconvene at approximately 8:00 p.m. in South Woods Middle School Auditorium, 99 Pell Lane, Syosset, NY. beginning with a Public Hearing for the Code of Conduct. The Monthly Board of Education Meeting will immediately follow.

The Syosset Board of Education and Administration welcome you to observe the Board of Education Meeting via livestream broadcast on the District website.