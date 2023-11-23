Jericho School District Named Best District In NYS By Niche

The Jericho School District was named the best school district in New York State by Niche.com for 2024. Jericho was also named the sixth best school district in the United States, taking almost 11,000 school districts into consideration.

Jericho was also named the safest school district in New York, seventh safest in the United States and the best place to teach in New York, and third best in the United States. Jericho’s elementary schools, middle school and high school were also highly ranked.

“Having Jericho ranked as the best school district in New York is an incredible honor and accomplishment. It is a testament to the supportive Jericho school community, the highly dedicated teachers and staff, and a collaborative and involved Board of Education,” said Superintendent Hank Grishman. “The fact that our schools are open enrollment and accessible to all resident students further emphasizes the significance of this accomplishment. What also makes this list so noteworthy is that the criteria go well beyond test scores – several other meaningful factors are considered, including student and parent reviews, diversity, and student/teacher ratio.”

Niche rigorously analyzes data from the U.S. Department of Education and over 60 million K-12 school reviews and survey responses to formulate their lists.

—Submitted by the Jericho Union Free School District