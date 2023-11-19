Six Northwell Hospitals, Including Syosset, Earn A Top ‘A’ Grade In Leapfrog Safety Report

Six Northwell Health hospitals, including four on Long Island, earned a top ‘A’ rating for its patient safety, according to a report released today by the Leapfrog Group for Fall 2023. The national distinction recognizes a health system’s commitment to patient safety and achievements in promoting best outcomes.

Leapfrog’s Hospital’s 2023 Fall Grade report showed the following Northwell hospitals earned a top ‘A’ rating:

Long Island Jewish Forest Hills

Mather Hospital, Port Jefferson

Northern Westchester Hospital, Mt. Kisco

Peconic Bay Medical Center, Riverhead

South Shore University Hospital, Bay Shore

Syosset Hospital

The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization, assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to nearly 3,000 acute-care hospitals nationwide, which is based on 30 evidence-based patient safety performance measures, as well as federal data. The organization issues the report twice annually.

“The fall Leapfrog report shows that Northwell hospitals across the region are committed to excellence and providing the highest quality and safest care to our patients at our hospitals,” said Peter Silver, MD, senior vice president, associate chief medical officer and chief quality officer at Northwell Health. “The survey reflects our deep commitment to patient safety and continuous improvement across the care continuum, providing reassurance to our communities that we strive to do better every day.”

Dr. Silver said the Leapfrog survey reviews key patient safety measures including reducing hospital-acquired infections, medication safety, the risk of falls, maternity care and surgical safety. Certain patient experience scores also are factored in the analysis, which are based on patient satisfaction surveys administered by Press Ganey Associates.

“We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of all our hospitals and our 85,000 team members who go above and beyond every day to improve care for our patients who entrust us with their care,” said Dr. Silver. “Northwell’s culture is dedicated to providing optimal clinical outcomes and providing patients and loved ones with the best experience possible.”

—Submitted by Northwell Health