Nassau County Police Department Second Precinct Temporary Relocation

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder announce the temporary relocation of the Second Precinct, due to the construction of a new station-house.

As of Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:30 a.m., the Nassau County Police Department Second Precinct will be temporarily relocated to Stillwell Woods Park located at 72 South Woods Rd., Woodbury, NY 11797.

During the construction of the permanent precinct, we will continue to perform all reporting and administrative functions at the aforementioned temporary structure. The Second Precinct can still be contacted by calling 516-573-6200.

In all emergencies requesting police assistance, please dial 911.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department