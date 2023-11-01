Jericho Cider Mill Begins Shipping Nationally

It’s not just the Jericho community who wants a slice of the Jericho Cider Mill pie.

The Jericho Cider Mill is now shipping to the lower 48 states.

“The time has come,” the Jericho Cider Mill posted on its Facebook page. “We will be turning on our online store tonight at 1820 (6:20 p.m.) for the year that the Cider Mill began. We will be doing a soft online opening, this means quantities will be limited for this week as we know there is a lot of anticipation between our fans and our staff. If you see the item sold out we will be reopening orders again next week. We appreciate your patience, as this was a little more complicated than expected.”

On Oct. 17, the Jericho Cider Mill announced that it was shipping cider and donuts.

“So far here are some places orders have been shipped to: Seattle Washington; New Bern, North Carolina; Dallas, Texas; Albany, New York; Los Angeles, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Apollo Beach, St Pete Beach, Miami and Jupiter, Florida,” a post read on the Jericho Cider Mill’s Facebook page. “We understand that shipping could seem expensive in a day where Prime is free two day shipping. But unfortunately UPS makes the rates and we are just passing the cost of shipping and packaging to the customer. We appreciate everyone’s support.”

According to comments on the posts, some people were seeing $44 to $79 shipping. Recently, the Jericho Cider Mill announced that ground shipping, which is more cost effective, was now available in eight states.

“Thank you to those in the following areas for your orders: Bee Cave TX; San Francisco CA; Los Angeles CA x 3; New York NY x 4; Caldwell NJ; Greenwich CT; Melbourne FL; Lake Placid NY,” a post read.

The original Jericho Cider Mill, which has a history dating back to the 1800s, was located on Route 106 about half a mile north of Jericho Turnpike. At the turn of the century, it was purchased by Benjamin Dough from his grandfather, George. For decades, the cider mill was known for its champagne cider, which ultimately closed the cider mill down during the Prohibition. Another farmer, John Hicks, opened the cider mill 1,000 feet further south on Route 106.

After Hicks’ death in the 1930s, farmer John Zulkofske then bought the mill from Hicks’ nephew. His son George worked at the mill, eventually taking it over from his father.

Ailing in health, George Zulkofske, who owned the Jericho Cider Mill since 1958, sold it in November of 2015 to Ted Ketsoglou, whose son, Kerry, and daughter-in-law, Brianna (who once worked at the cider mill before as a cashier when she was 16), run the mill.

Today, cars park along the main road to shop at the cider mill, which is open year round. Their popular products include pies, apple cider and apple cider donuts.

The cider mill is one of the oldest of its kind in the United States. There are only three cider mills on Long Island. And all the apples the Jericho Cider Mill sells and uses are from New York State.

“Our products are all natural,” Ketsoglou told the Syosset Jericho Tribune in 2019. “There’s no preservatives. People want to see what they’re eating and drinking. The more fresh and local, the better.”

The Blue Point Brewery has also continued its partnership with the Jericho Cider Mill through its limited batch, Apple Crumb Pie Sour, which is made with the Jericho Cider Mill’s apple cider. Last year, distributors could not keep the Apple Crumb Pie Sour on the shelves, as it became very popular. It was so popular that last year, Blue Point Brewery made another batch to meet popular demand.

For more information about the Jericho Cider Mill, visit jerichocider.com.

—Tim Seeberger and Joseph Wolkin contributed to this story