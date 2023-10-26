Town Recognizes Syosset H.S. Seniors For Hometown Environmental Initiative

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino recently joined with his colleagues on the Town Board to recognize Emily Su and Riddhi Jain, both seniors at Syosset High School, for establishing a backyard composting program in their community in partnership with the Town’s Department of Environmental Resources. The two bright students garnered 140 residents, primarily from Syosset, to participate in their hometown environmental initiative aimed to promote and educate residents on backyard composting as a sustainable means to address Long Island’s solid waste issue.

“In the Town of Oyster Bay, we pride ourselves on being stewards of the environment, and seeing young bright minds like Emily and Riddhi continue to carry that sentiment on to the next generation makes us even more proud,” said Supervisor Saladino “Congratulations to these two proactive students for daring to make lasting difference in our community.”

To inquire about volunteer opportunities with the Town of Oyster Bay’s Department of Environmental Resources, please call 516-677-5943 or visit www.oysterbaytown.com/volunteerform.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay