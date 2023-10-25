Oyster Bay Residents Invited To Enter Into Holiday Concert Lottery

With the holiday season fast approaching, Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board invite residents to enter a ticket lottery for this year’s Town Holiday Concerts, being held on Nov. 27 and 28 at the Tilles Center at LIU Post in Brookville.

“There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season than with the Town of Oyster Bay’s Holiday Concert Extravaganza. From music to dancing, this amazing performance brings out the holiday cheer in all who experience it,” Supervisor Saladino said. “Due to its overwhelming popularity, the town hosts a ticket lottery to ensure all residents have an equal opportunity to attend one of our wonderful performances. And, as always, this outstanding holiday entertainment is provided free of charge for our residents.”

This year’s Holiday Concerts are scheduled for two evenings: Monday, Nov. 27, and Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m.; as well as a matinee performance on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m.

Applications are available on the town’s website, www.oysterbaytown.com, or can be received by calling 516-797-7925. Completed lottery applications can be dropped off at the following locations:

Oyster Bay Town Hall North, Town Clerk’s Office, 54 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay.

Oyster Bay Town Hall South, South Entrance, 977 Hicksville Rd., Massapequa.

Residents may receive up to two tickets per household. All entries must be received by Friday, Oct. 27, at 4:45 p.m. Residents selected will receive their tickets in the mail the week of Nov. 13. Ticket distribution will be based on availability. For more information, visit www.oysterbaytown.com or call 516-797-7925.

