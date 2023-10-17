Local Jewish Houses Of Worship React To Increasing Violence In Israel, Palestine

On Saturday, Oct. 7, as reported by the Associated Press, Hamas militants stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns, killing and abducting civilians in an unprecedented surprise attack during a major Jewish holiday.

Israeli media, citing rescue service officials, said over a thousand were killed and wounded in Saturday’s attack, making it the deadliest in Israel in decades.

Israel’s military said Tuesday, Oct. 10 that it had regained effective control over its south and the border with the Gaza Strip. The conflict, as of Oct. 13, already has killed thousands on both sides.

On Oct. 13, Gaza City residents were fleeing in response to a warning from Israel: “The [Israeli Defense Forces] calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza.”

This is a developing story.

Woodbury Jewish Center, Temple Chaverim, Temple Beth David, Congregation Simchat HaLev, Temple Beth David, Congregation L’Dor V’Dor, Temple Beth Torah, Manetto Hill Jewish Center, Mid Island Y JCC and Faith Lutheran Church held a vigil on Oct. 9 at North Shore Synagogue in Syosset.

“We will come together with our clergy and community to sing, pray, share and perhaps to heal, as we begin to process this horrific attack and look to help in any way we can,” the poster for the vigil said.

The Town of Oyster Bay Chabad, located in Woodbury, called on the community to support Israel.

“In response, we are uniting to do the most Jewish thing possible: 1,000,000 Mitzvahs for the recovery of the wounded, safe return of the captives and a show of solidarity with our brethren in the holy land,” the Town of Oyster Bay Chabad said in a statement. “Join to show your support.”

The Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center, located in Glen Cove, condemned the attacks in Israel.

“In an ultimate act of cowardice, terrorists invaded Israel, murdering civilians and kidnapping women and children in an unprovoked attack,” a statement from HMTC read. “The Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County (HMTC) was created to honor those murdered in the Holocaust and targeted for their religion. This weekend’s grotesque attack on the Jewish people of Israel shows that much more work needs to be done to rid the world of evil and antisemitism.”

The Nassau County Police Department has increased its patrols around Jewish houses of worship.

“The police department continues to work with our federal, state and local partners,” the Nassau County Police Department wrote in a statement. “All residents are reminded to call 911 immediately if they see or hear anything suspicious. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.”