Chambers Hit The Green

Multi-chamber golf outing held at Woodside Club in Syosset

Wednesday, Oct. 4 was the perfect day to play golf.

After a series of rain storms over the past couple of weeks that led to many event cancellations, the Multi-Chamber Golf Outing & Dinner at the Woodside Club in Syosset was met with beautiful, summer-like weather.

Members of the Plainview-Old Bethpage, Westbury-Carle Place and Syosset-Woodbury chambers of commerce enjoyed a full day of golfing, lunch, dinner and networking at the Woodside Club.



“We got very lucky with the weather, especially in October, you never know what to expect,” said Andy Lamkin, board member and past president of the Plainview-Old Bethpage Chamber of Commerce. “This is a golf and networking event. The Westbury-Carle Place Chamber of Commerce, the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce and the Plainview-Old Bethpage Chamber of Commerce, we’ve had this event for about four years now. We call it a golf and networking event, because it’s not just to come out and golf, it’s an opportunity for small business owners to bring clients, colleagues, associates out and network and generate some business and have a good time.”



Lamkin explained that over the years he became friends with members of the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce and the Westbury-Carle Place Chamber of Commerce.

“Many years ago we brought the people together that we knew and said ‘do you guys want to have an outing? Let’s do this,’” Lamkin said. “It was really just through our years of networking we’ve met each other and we stuck together.”



Overall, Lamkin said this event has been worthwhile for everyone involved.

Money raised from the event will go towards the chambers.

“Any chamber is going to spend their money in different ways, but it helps each chamber throw different events that foster various types of networking,” Lamkin said.