Traffic And Safety Update

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reported the details of a serious auto accident that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at 5:59 p.m. in Woodbury.

According to detectives, a 47-year-old female operating a 2021 grey Lincoln Corsair, with a 51-year-old female passenger, was traveling eastbound on Syosset-Woodbury Road where she was in a collision with a Utility Vehicle (UTV) mini gas-powered golf cart occupied by two male juveniles traveling southbound on Turret Lane. As a result of the collision both males were transported to local area hospitals for treatment of their injuries. One male juvenile is listed in serious condition and the other male juvenile is listed in stable condition. The driver remained at scene. No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

• • • •

The Nassau County Police Department Second Squad reports on a Grand Larceny that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 3:10 a.m. in Syosset.

According to Detectives, two unknown subjects entered a Westbury Jeep dealership lot located behind 150 Miller Place. The subjects located a white 2023 Dodge Durango and a black 2023 Dodge Durango and were able to gain access inside. They activated the vehicles and fled the scene heading westbound on the Long Island Expressway. The investigation is ongoing.

The first subject is described as an adult male wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, white sneakers and black face mask. No further description available.

No description of the second subject is currently available.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

• • • •

Police told News 12 that a car crashed into the Chopt restaurant on Sept. 28 at the Woodbury Shopping Center off Jericho Turnpike. No one was injured.

—Information provided by the Nassau County Police Department