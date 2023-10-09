Syosset Man Indicted For High-Speed DWI Crash That Killed Husband And Wife

Sotirios Spanos was allegedly intoxicated and driving at approximately 100 mph

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Syosset man was arraigned today on Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Manslaughter, and related charges for an August high-speed crash in Laurel Hollow that killed a husband and wife. Sotirios Spanos, 33, was arraigned recently before Judge Howard Sturim on charges of:

Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (a B felony)

Vehicular Manslaughter in the First Degree (a C felony)

Two counts of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree (a D felony)

Two counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree (a C felony) Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree (a D violent felony)

Two counts of Driving While Intoxicated (an unclassified misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (an unclassified misdemeanor)

The defendant pleaded not guilty and was remanded. The case is due back in court on Oct. 17, 2023. If convicted, the defendant faces up to 25 years in prison.

“Ismenia and Odalis Urena had two young daughters. Ismenia was a recently published author and worked as a certified life coach. Her husband, Odalis, owned a successful construction company. The couple was in the prime of their lives, and in an instant, this defendant allegedly took it all away while speeding down Northern Boulevard at 100 miles an hour, ” said DA Donnelly. “Now, the Urenas’ children are without their mother and father and a community is in mourning. Drunk and reckless driving have cost too many innocent lives on Long Island. Our thoughts are with all those who loved Ismenia and Odalis Urena as we prosecute this case.”

DA Donnelly said that, according to the indictment and investigation, on Aug. 12, 2023, at approximately 12:31 a.m., Odalis and Ismenia Urena, both 37, were traveling in a convertible heading westbound on Northern Boulevard approaching Moores Hill Road in Laurel Hollow.

The defendant was allegedly traveling in a 2023 Acura MDX eastbound on Northern Boulevard at a high rate of speed and intoxicated. At that time Spanos allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic, struck the front passenger side of the Urenas’ vehicle head-on, and drove over the vehicle.

According to the event data recorder inside the Acura, the defendant was driving approximately 100 miles per hour only 2.5 seconds before the collision. He allegedly began braking 1.5 seconds before impact and struck the victims’ vehicle at approximately 84.5 miles per hour.

Ismenia Urena was pronounced dead at the scene. Odalis Urena was taken to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:32 a.m.

The defendant was allegedly twice the legal limit for alcohol more than three hours after the collision.

Spanos was arrested by members of the Oyster Bay Cove Police Department and Nassau County Police Department’s Homicide Squad on August 12, 2023.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Bureau Chief Katie Zizza of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau. The defendant is represented by Steven Epstein, Esq.

The charges against the defendant are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless found guilty.

—Submitted by the Office of the Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly