Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce Postpones Street Fair

The Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce Street Fair, originally scheduled for Sept. 23, was one of the many events rescheduled due to rains that lasted from that Saturday to Tuesday.

“For everyone’s safety, this Saturday’s Syosset Street Fair is being postponed as the weather forecast includes strong winds and heavy rain,” the chamber posted on its Facebook page on Sept. 21.

The Street Fair has now been rescheduled to Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The street fair is hosted in downtown Syosset on Jackson Avenue, by the LIRR Station.

The fair has something for everyone, regardless of age, such as the Kids Zone which is sponsored by the Crestwood Country Day School. The zone will include bounce houses, a ball pit and more. Shoppers can spend their time perusing the diverse assortment of gifts, arts, crafts, and other goods offered by local vendors. There will also be plenty of delicious food offerings for visitors to enjoy, from classic street food to cultural food to sweet treats.

Live entertainment will be provided by local talent, including performances from the School of Rock Syosset, the iSchool of Music & Art, and the Children’s Orchestra Society.

The Syosset Street Fair’s two stages will be sponsored by iSchool and the School of Rock.

Dave Swanson, director of iSchool, says they are proud to be the returning sponsor of the North Stage.

The Chamber of Commerce’s booth will be hosting raffles where participants can win special prizes. All of the proceeds from the raffles will be donated to the Mid-Island Y JCC Rudman Family Food Pantry and the St. Edward the Confessor Church’s Food Pantry.

In Other Chamber News

The Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening launch party of Lavender Lush Aesthetic on Sept. 29. Lavender Lush Aesthetic is a med spa that, according to its website, is a sanctuary where medical care meets serenity and where clients can experience holistic care.

Treatments include advanced skin rejuvenation like intense pulsed light photofacial, smoothglo treatment, triLift and chemical peel; Lavender Lush signature, detox, young adult and gentleman’s facials; laser services like laser hair removal, simple laser vein treatment and laser resurfacing; injectables like botox; and wellness therapies including IV therapy.

The chamber also celebrated the opening of Total Fire Protection in Woodbury, which offers services and products for fire protection, including fire extinguishers, photo-luminescent markings, fire sprinklers and cleaning agent suppression systems, first aid kits, fire alarms, emergency exit signs and much more.

“The chamber wishes Joseph Capone, Robert Catalano and the entire staff at Total Fire Protection success at their new location,” the chamber wrote on its Facebook page.

—With additional reporting from Sia Han