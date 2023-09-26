Village Of Brookville Update

The Village of Brookville recently released its fall issue of The Voice of the Village, updating its residents on happenings around the village.

The newsletter began with an update on the Tam O’Shanter golf course.

“In short, the status of the development has remained unchanged since our last newsletter update,” said Village of Brookville Mayor Daniel H. Serota. “The remediation of the contaminated soil at Tam is still under review by both the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, which is reviewing the developer’s Brownfield Clean-Up Program application as well as the Nassau County Department of Health, which is also reviewing alternative remediation plans.”

The village did recently receive notice from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation that they had received the developer’s application and were seeking comments.

“Be assured that I am in constant touch with all parties to this application to make sure that any eventual cleanup will be performed in a manner that protects the safety and welfare of the village and its residents,” Mayor Serota said.

In other news, “annoying dog” complaints are on the rise again. According to the newsletter, if you’re a dog owner, it is imperative to be keenly aware of your obligations and responsibilities.

“It is incumbent upon owners and/or custodians to keep your dog(s) on your property when it is unleashed,” said Brookville Police Chief Kenneth Lack. “How residents accomplish this is a personal decision. You can fence your property, provide for invisible fencing, exercise pens, tie-outs, boundary training, to name a few. Please obey the law on this matter.”

According to a local law that deals with dogs and other animals, an “annoying animal,” is defined as an animal, when it is not on the premises of its owner or custodian, without being provoked harasses or threatens a person; deposits animal waste on public or private property; engages in habitual loud howling, barking, crying or whining; uproots and digs or damages property.

A “vicious animal” is defined as an animal that while running at large has once bitten a person or has twice made an unprovoked attack upon and bitten a domestic animal or has made at least three unprovoked attacks unrelated to protection of the owner.

If any animal has been found to be vicious or annoying, the owner will be responsible for damages for any injury or damage caused by the animal and can be liable for a fine. After a finding that the animal is vicious or annoying, the Village Justice may order the animal to be confined to the owners property,removed from the village or “destroyed.”

The newsletter also announced that the “underused” Jane B. Francke Bird Sanctuary, a 3.8 acre woodland, will be unlocked from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are some updates scheduled for the sanctuary, including improved and safer parking, a pedestrian entrance, daffodils and other naturalized plantings, new signage and more pleasing curbside appeal. These updates may cause unscheduled closings over the next year.

According to the newsletter, in 1957, Ada Francke Whitaker, Jane Francke’s daughter, gave the land to the village in memory of her mother, a longtime Brookville resident. Since then, the North Country Garden Club of Long Island, of which there are a number of Brookville members, have lovingly maintained the sanctuary located on Brookville Road opposite Muttontown Road. The garden club members maintain the sanctuary by keeping the paths clear, repairing fences and bridges inside the sanctuary and caring for the pavilion. The birds are fed all winter long by the devoted garden club members.

As for Sid Jacobson JCC, which ran the Camp Jacobson day camp in Brookville for years, the newsletter announced that the camp did not operate this summer.

“After many years of trying to resolve the issues between the JCC and the Village of Brookville, the matter was finally resolved by the Court of Appeals, closing the summer camp for good,” the newsletter announced. “According to sources, the 14-acre parcel of property is now up for sale.”

Peter F. Logan, the superintendent of the Jericho Water District, provided an update.

“The district’s long-awaited treatment plant at the facility on Wheatley Road in Brookville was put into service in June of this year,” Logan wrote. “This milestone allowed two of three wells at that site to be returned to service, and marked the first time since June of 2019 that water was being pumped from any of those wells.

Mayor Serota said that in checking with residents, it seems that water pressure and the amount of water available to homes during night time and early morning hours has much improved, especially during the hottest months of summer.

“In fact, the village received no complaints once the wells were back, a first in quite a few years,” Mayor Serota said.

Logan explained that supply chain issues continue to plague the electrical contractor, whose equipment has been on order for over a year and a half.

“In order to get these wells into full production, the electrician improvised on some of the missing parts and was able to get power to the equipment and controls, allowing the wells to be operated with the necessary safety equipment required to get Nassau County Department of Health approval,” Logan wrote. “We expect the Wheatley Treatment Center site to be completed before the 2024 pumping season.”

For more information about the Village of Brookville and to request a newsletter, visit villageofbrookville.com.

—Information provided by the Village of Brookville Voice of the Village