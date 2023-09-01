Syosset Central School District Notice Of School District Monthly Meeting

There will be a meeting of the Board of Education on Monday,

September 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in South Woods Middle School, 99 Pell

Lane, Syosset, NY.

At that time, the Board of Education will determine whether to go into

Executive Session. If there is a need for an Executive Session, the Board will

vote to go into Executive Session for the purpose of discussing matters

regarding collective bargaining negotiations, the medical, financial, credit or

employment history of a particular person and to obtain legal advice

regarding proposed, pending or current litigation.

The Board of Education will reconvene at approximately 8:00 p.m. in

South Woods Middle School Auditorium, 99 Pell Lane, Syosset, NY. The

monthly Board of Education Meeting will immediately follow.

The Syosset Board of Education and Administration welcome you to

observe the Board of Education Meeting via livestream broadcast on the

District website.