It’s Almost Time For The Syosset-Woodbury Chamber Of Commerce Street Fair

Eat, shop, enjoy performances and have fun

This September, Jackson Avenue will be lined with a wide array of vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment for the 2023 Syosset-Woodbury Street Fair. The fair, which is hosted by the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown Syosset by the LIRR Station. It will have over 150 vendors and is projected to have an even greater attendance than previous years, with over 10,000 shoppers.

Tami Racaniello, the 2023 Syosset Street Fair Chairperson, says that this year’s fair will have an even bigger lineup of businesses and activities than previous years, including new offerings such as face painting and balloon animals.

“We have more sponsors than we’ve ever had and more vendors than we’ve ever had too. Our businesses have been so generous, coming in and sponsoring the events or the stages,” Racaniello said.

The fair will also take place on a Saturday instead of a Sunday like it has for previous years, which will hopefully bring an even greater visitor turnout than usual. “I just pray for good weather,” Racaniello laughed.

The fair has something for everyone, regardless of age, such as the Kids Zone which is sponsored by the Crestwood Country Day School. The zone will include bounce houses, a ball pit and more. Shoppers can spend their time perusing the diverse assortment of gifts, arts, crafts, and other goods offered by local vendors. There will also be plenty of delicious food offerings for visitors to enjoy, from classic street food to cultural food to sweet treats.

Live entertainment will be provided by local talent, including performances from the School of Rock Syosset, the iSchool of Music & Art, and the Children’s Orchestra Society.

“We have so many talented kids in this area and when they perform it’s just amazing to watch them,” Racaniello said.

The Syosset Street Fair’s two stages will be sponsored by iSchool and the School of Rock.

Dave Swanson, director of iSchool, says they are proud to be the returning sponsor of the North Stage.

“Our North Stage offers a non-stop lineup of entertainment sourced from our lively community, including jazz and rock bands, solo performers, string ensembles, and more- all featuring the young talent studying at iSchool of Music & Art,” Swanson said.

Attendees can enjoy the free all day entertainment and are able to sit down, take in, and watch the performances and live music.

The Chamber of Commerce’s booth will be hosting raffles where participants can win special prizes. All of the proceeds from the raffles will be donated to the Mid-Island Y JCC Rudman Family Food Pantry and the St. Edward the Confessor Church’s Food Pantry.

However, the diverse arrangement of tables that will soon line Jackson Avenue, includes much more than what visitors may typically think of when it comes to street fairs. In addition to local shops selling exciting new goods like homemade jewelry and knick-knacks and food trucks serving piping hot snacks, the fair also gives residents the chance to become familiar with their local organizations and the services they provide.

“The Street Fair has always been able to spotlight the vibrant and exciting opportunities our town has to offer,” Swanson says.

He hopes that parents and children who are looking to get involved in music will be able to discover and become a part of iSchool through the event.

“The Street Fair is a chance to demonstrate our passion for growth to the community,” Swanson said.

Included below is a list of just some of the organizations and businesses that will have tables at the fair which residents can stop by.

Food:

Brewer’s Foods

Knot of this World

Side Hustle Artisanal Bread Company (Food Truck)

Edible Arrangements

FoodieCard

Family/Kids:

Mid Island Y JCC

Long Island Sports Hub

The Plainview Chinese Cultural Center

Champions Martial Arts

Kids by the Bunch

Sitan Tai Chi and Martial Arts

Concierge Pediatrics

Fusion Academy

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels

Syosset Public Library

M.A.T.S.S Kids’ Gym & Early Childcare Education Center

Faith Lutheran Church and School

La Petite Kinder (Preschool)

Other Businesses:

Joel Harris Photography

Lash Box

Stretch Lab

YogaSix

According to Racaniello, the Syosset Street Fair has always served as an opportunity to bring the community closer together and showcase the plethora of shops, activities, organizations, and resources it has to offer.

“It’s a way [for the] community to get out and enjoy and meet other residents as well as get in touch with the local businesses and really learn more about the businesses and what they offer,” Racaniello said.