Town Board Announces Winners Of Bike Safety Poster Contest

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and his colleagues on the Town Board recently honored the winners of the 2023 Bike Safety Poster Contest. The competition was open to fifth-grade students throughout the Town of Oyster Bay and was held during the month of May in recognition of Bike Safety Awareness Month. Robbins Lane Elementary School students Janice Jiang of Jericho and Brendan Lin of Syosset, were both honored with winning the poster contest.

“Congratulations to these talented and very bright students. Your artwork is sure to help raise awareness of the safe biking practices in our community, and inspire your classmates to make safe choices while enjoying a bike ride,” said Supervisor Saladino. “Wherever the road of life leads, may you be successful in all your future endeavors!”

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay