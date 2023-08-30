Syosset-Woodbury Chamber Of Commerce Names Business Person Of The Year

Congratulations to Board Member Tami Racaniello, of Wellness Unicorn, for being named the Syosset Woodbury Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year.

Tami volunteered to be the Chairwoman for the 2023 Syosset Street Fair, to be held on September 23, and co-chaired the 25th Anniversary Gala.

She serves as the chamber’s meetings coordinator, has participated in many chamber events, including the Holiday lighting, previous Street Fairs, #CD3Forum2022, and frequently attends ribbon cuttings and networking events in support of our member businesses.

Tami runs her own health and wellness consulting company, Wellness Unicorn. Tami will be honored during the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce breakfast at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury on Oct. 27. The chamber also wishes to acknowledge Chamber Vice President Kerri Winans Kaley for the support she received from membership along with our Treasurer Kenya Zachary of Jovia Financial Credit Union, past President and Board member Danielle Delgrosso of New York Community Bank, a division of Flagstar Bank, N.A., Melesia DeChiaro, Parul Dua Makkar, Mark Ciaburri and Matt Riss who were nominated by their fellow members. To learn more about the chamber, visit syossetchamber.com.

—Submitted by the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce