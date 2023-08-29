Legislator Drucker Celebrates SRG Residential Brokerage In Syosset

Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined with the Plainview-Old Bethpage and Syosset-Woodbury Chambers of Commerce on Tuesday, Aug. 8 as they celebrated the grand opening of SRG Residential – a residential brokerage and development business located at 303 Jackson Ave. in Syosset. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Legislator Drucker presented a Nassau County Legislature Citation to founders Sam Horowitz, David Cohen, Jared Sarney and Stephen Gaon in recognition of this significant milestone.

“SRG Residential’s new venture is a testament to their hard work in the real estate industry and the success of the innovative approach to business that they have embraced,” Legislator Drucker said. “It is a pleasure to recognize the founders of SRG for the work they are doing here in Nassau and across Long Island and wish them all the best in the months and years to come.”

—Submitted by the Office of Legislator Arnold W. Drucker