Receiver Pravato Advises Late General Taxpayers Of Last Chance

To assist property owners who missed the Aug. 10 deadline for paying their 2023 General taxes, Town of Oyster Bay Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato reminds residents that they can still pay the bill Aug. 31 with the State mandated 2% late payment penalty while avoiding additional interest and fees from accruing on their property.

Late payers should immediately contact the Receiver’s office at 516-624-6400 if they did not receive a second notification with a delinquent tax bill. Payments postmarked after Aug. 31 cannot be accepted since the collection warrant will have expired. Those payments must be sent to the Nassau County Treasurer at 1 West Street, Mineola, New York 11501.

In September, the Nassau County Treasurer will be mailing notices to all property owners with taxes in arrears. Receiver Pravato advises homeowners who fall under those circumstances to contact the Nassau County Treasurer at 516-571-2090 to determine the amount due. They may also visit the Nassau County Treasurer’s Office at 1 West Street in Mineola.

Receiver Pravato noted, “Taxpayers in the Town of Oyster Bay are already paying some of the highest property taxes in the nation, and I want to make sure that our residents do not pay more out of pocket than they have to.”

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay