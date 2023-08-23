Syosset Public Library Presents Sy-Con

Sy-Con is back in action. Visit the library on Saturday, Sept. 9 and experience the excitement of a large scale pop-culture convention right at your doorstep.

This all ages pop-culture event will include:

-Vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Main Level. Food vendors include Ikedo Ramen & Bubble Tea, Hamza & Madina Halal Food and Mr. Softee Ice Cream Truck.

-Snow Queen Meet & Greet from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Room B/C.

-Empire Saber Guild from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Main Vending Level.

-Cosplay Contest! Begins 12 p.m.

-Sections for kids, teens, adults, families and groups in the Theater.

-Activities, games and crafts.

-Museum of Interesting Things from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Children’s Room.

-Table Top Games with Game Master Games from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Mezzanine.

-Gaming Truck from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Front Parking Lot.

-Shrinky Dink Key Chains from 12:30 to 2:30 – Room A.

-Micro Trivia 1:30 p.m. in the Theater.

-Fan Fiction Writing Workshop at 2:15 – Room B/C

—Submitted by the Syosset Public Library