Syosset Couple Dies In Laurel Hollow DWI Crash

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reports the arrest of a Syosset man for a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:30 a.m. in Laurel Hollow.

According to detectives, Sotirios Spanos, 32, was operating a 2023 Acura MDX, traveling eastbound on Northern Boulevard in the vicinity of Moored Hill Road when he crossed over the yellow divider and collided with a 2013 Ferrari Convertible traveling westbound. The passenger of the Ferrari, Ismenia Urena, 37, of Syosset was pronounced at scene by a Nassau County Police Medic. The driver, Odalis Urena, 37, of Syosset, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced by hospital staff.

A subsequent investigation revealed that defendant Spanos, who remained at the scene, was intoxicated at the time of the accident and was placed under arrest without incident.

Defendant Sotirios Spanos is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of manslaughter in the second degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. He was arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at First District Court, 99 Main Street in Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department