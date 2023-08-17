Girl Scouts Of Nassau County Honors Jericho And Syosset Residents For Their Exceptional Volunteer Work

Girl Scouts of Nassau County (GSNC) honored Jericho and Syosset residents Denise Ceron and Francine O’Connor at its 2023 Annual Adult Recognitions Award Ceremony and Dinner. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the adult volunteers for their service to Girl Scouts of Nassau County and to their communities. Ceron and O’Connor were among 40 honorees throughout Nassau County.

“Girl Scouts of Nassau County could not thrive without the hard work, commitment and support of all our community volunteers. Each honoree recognized at our Adult Recognitions Award Ceremony and Dinner has made a significant impact on our organization and help shape the Girl Scout experience for the girls we serve. Thanks to their contributions, we are able to continue building girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place,” said Randell Bynum, the CEO of Girl Scouts of Nassau County.

Denise Ceron was awarded the GSNC Diversity Award and Courage, Confidence, and Character Certificate for constantly showing that she is a great leader and committed to bringing the Girl Scouts experience to everyone in her troop. She helps plan meaningful and relevant events and meetings and consistently goes the extra mile to lend a hand.

Francine O’Connor, who earned the GSNC Continuing Service Award, has been a leader of the same troop for 11 years, since its Girl Scouts were in Kindergarten. She has dedicated herself to giving the girls an amazing Girl Scout experience and has helped them develop their voices, confidence and character. She always challenges them to do what they can to help their neighbors and make the world a better place.

For more information on GSNC volunteer opportunities and how to get involved, visit https://www.gsnc.org/en/get-involved/become-a-volunteer/ways-to-volunteer.html.

—Submitted by the

Girl Scouts of Nassau County