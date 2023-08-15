2023 Nassau Library Tour Wraps Up After A Record-Breaking Run

After first starting in 2019, the Nassau County Library Tour was officially brought back for its second run this summer!

From June 12 to Aug. 12, visitors received stickers for every participating library they visited and could visit one of six prize libraries to receive prizes for their 30th and 50th visits.

According to Sharon Long, Assistant Director at the Syosset Public Library, their wide array of prizes included magnets, stickers, buttons, and stuffed animals on the smaller size, to tumblers and hats on the bigger size. Those who completed the tour by visiting all 58 libraries were entered to win a grand prize raffle basket.

The tour aimed to not only promote Nassau County’s libraries but also local businesses in the community. The website, tour.nassaulibrary.org/, recommended nearby attractions and restaurants, alongside every participating library.

Visitors also had plenty to do at the libraries themselves, including tours and photo ops.

According to Alisa Fogel, Head of Adult Programming at the Syosset Library, “People want to see the building. I’ve had a tour where I’ve shown them the theater. They don’t want to just walk around and see books. They want to see the library. They’re very engaged when they come.”

Karen Surrey at the Jericho Public Library says that the tour has been a “huge success”, breaking many of its previous records.

As of the end of July, Nassau County’s libraries have had:

38,500 visits

Over 540 magnets, 520 tumblers, and 260 of the 50th visit prizes given out

At least 114 people finished the Tour

And as of Aug. 1, the Jericho library has had 943 visitors since the tour’s start.

The tour provided great opportunities for Nassau residents to explore their local libraries, businesses, and community resources, and will hopefully return next summer for another successful run!