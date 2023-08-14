Community Comes Together At National Night Out

National Night Out, an event held nationally on Aug.1, enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

The Nassau County Police Department held National Night Out events all across the county.

The Second Precinct, which represents Syosset, Jericho, Woodbury, Hicksville and Plainview, held their National Night Out event at the Mid-Island Y JCC. The event was held in partnership with Legislators Arnold Drucker, Rose Marie Walker, Laura Schaefer and Josh Lafazan. The event was sponsored by the Superior Officers Association and local vendors. It featured entertainment, family activities and giveaways.