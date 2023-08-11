Lash Box Opens In Syosset

On July 27, Lash Box, which specializes in eye lash extensions, received a warm welcome by the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Oyster Bay.

There was an amazing turnout for the event, and Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino presented the owner of Lash Box, Melesia DeChiaro, with a citation.

“I live in Syosset and I thought it would be nice to have something in my neighborhood as well,” DeChiaro said. “I really like the community. It’s very quiet. My experience with people I have met in the chamber, as well as Joseph Saladino, has been very warm hearted and welcoming. They never want anyone to feel left out. It’s like a family here.”

The ceremony was followed by a grand BBQ, where guests got to mingle, network, and learn more about Lash Box’s products and services.

“Lash Box’s grand opening in Syosset is a monumental occasion for us,” said DeChiaro.

DeChiaro has always been in the beauty business part time, but seven years ago she decided to pursue it full time, focusing on lashes. She aims to offer a space where clients feel seen, heard and celebrated.

“I had a bad experience getting my lashes done,” DeChiaro said. “And I decided that I already have my cosmetology license, and I took a class, and figured that if I could do a good job, everyone who comes through my door could have a good experience and they wouldn’t have to go through what I went through getting my lashes done.”

After receiving lash extensions, people can get the look of long and full lashes without having to wear a lot of mascara or false lashes.

“You can wake up with beautiful lashes, ready to go,” DeChiaro said. “You don’t have to worry about the [mascara] smudging or anything like that.”

In addition to eyelash extensions, Lash Box, staffed with a team of expert aestheticians, offers brow lamination, lash tinting, lash lifting and permanent makeup artist services; microblading of the brow (a procedure where individual hair strokes are made with a fine needle to mimic your natural brows), lip blush (a procedure to enhance the color of your lips), powder brows (a procedure where a tattoo machine is used to mimic a light makeup look) and permanent eye liner.

Lash Box, DeChiaro said, aims to meet each client’s unique needs, providing professional consultations to ensure ideal lash styles, lengths and materials.

To learn more about Lash Box, located in Syosset at 16 Cold Spring Road, and its services, visit lashboxny.com.