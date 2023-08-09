Legislative Committees Advance Emergency Capital Funding For Reconstruction Of NCPD Second Precinct

Nassau County Legislature committees took an important step on Monday, July 17 toward funding the County project to rebuild the Nassau County Police Department’s Second Precinct in Woodbury.

Legislators in the Public Works, Finance and Rules committees voted unanimously to approve emergency amendments to the 2023-2026 capital budget and authorize a total of $33.575 million in bonding for the Second Precinct, which was badly damaged by fire in late November 2022. Final approval for the additional bonding could come as soon as the scheduled Monday, Aug. 7 meeting of the full Legislature.

“Today’s action illustrates our commitment in the Minority Caucus to ensuring that Nassau County’s outstanding law enforcement professionals are ideally positioned to protect our communities,” Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview), ranking member of the Legislature’s Finance committee, said. “It is a credit to the training and professionalism of our officers that their work has continued so seamlessly during this tumultuous time. I am glad that we are now one step closer to completing this vital project.”

“Since being displaced late last fall, the men and women of the Second Precinct have adapted extremely well to a tremendously challenging situation,” Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D – Woodbury) said. “I was proud to vote in favor of this funding for our first responders and happy to see that it earned the unanimous, bipartisan support it deserves. We all look forward to the day when the Second Precinct is back in its permanent home.”

—Submitted by the Nassau County Legislature’s Office