Fatal Ceiling Collapse In Woodbury

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reports the details of a fatality that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8:52 a.m. in Woodbury.

According to Detectives, two construction workers were working on scaffolding thirty feet in the air while erecting a roof to a new building at the Jericho Water District Facility, located at 66 Stillwell Lane. While working, the roofing structure began to collapse, injuring a 24-year-old male and a 49-year-old male. The 24-year-old male suffered a laceration to his face, and was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The 49-year-old male, from Roosevelt, was crushed against the concrete wall of the building by the collapsing roof. Nassau County Police Department Emergency Service Unit, in coordination with Syosset Fire Department and private crane operators, worked for six and a half hours to extricate the 49-year-old male. He was pronounced deceased at scene by ambulance personnel.

The Homicide Squad continues to investigate this incident in conjunction with OSHA.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department