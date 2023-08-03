Town Partners With Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, Long Island Cares, To Combat Food Insecurity

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board announced a partnership with Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at Samanea New York (located at 1500 Old Country Road, Westbury) to help Long Island Cares combat food insecurity during the summer now through Aug. 6. Residents who purchase a ticket and donate at least two nonperishable food items will receive one complimentary admission per ticket holder to the immersive event as a thank-you for their contribution toward ending hunger. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks and takes the art lover into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses.

Supervisor Saladino stated, “The Town of Oyster Bay is proud to partner with Long Island Cares throughout the year, and we thank Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience for their good corporate citizenship and willingness to give back to Long Island. Residents can enjoy the iconic artwork of Vincent Van Gogh while displaying generosity and helping children who may not have access to school meals during the summer break.”

“We’re very excited to partner with ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ and the Town of Oyster Bay to raise awareness of food insecurity on Long Island, which impacts 221,000 people, including 65,000 children,” said Paule Pachter, President & CEO of Long Island Cares, Inc. – The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank. “When a family donates food and experiences the sights and sounds of this incredible Van Gogh experience, they will come away feeling very good that they were able to help their neighbors in need.”

“Long Island has warmly welcomed Beyond Van Gogh into their community since we opened in March, and we are proud to team up with Long Island Cares and the Town of Oyster Bay to give back,” said Justin Paquin, President, Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical, Division Of Paquin Entertainment Group. “Beautiful art can change how we see the world, and through our partnership with Long Island Cares, hopefully, we can help make sure fewer children go hungry this summer.”

To donate to Long Island Cares, ensure that all nonperishable items are unexpired and unopened. Acceptable donations include canned soups, tuna, vegetables, fruit, pasta packages, crackers, juice boxes, bottled water, juice bottles, cereals, and granola bars. A minimum donation of two nonperishable items is required to qualify for the promotion. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.vangoghlongisland.com..—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay