Town Completes Field Upgrades At Robbins Lane Park In Jericho

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino recently unveiled new athletic field upgrades at Robbins Lane Community Park in Jericho. As part of park improvements throughout the Town, the full artificial turf field was replaced at this facility, which includes setup for soccer and lacrosse for various age groups.

“These important upgrades will enhance the playing experience and overall safety for young athletes and others who use these fields, which is why the Town Board and I have been making field improvements a top priority throughout all communities,” said Supervisor Saladino. “These upgrades are being achieved in the most cost-effective way while bringing added enjoyment to all who use them.”

Artificial turf fields have a general useful life of up to 10 years, however they are less expensive than the long-term cost of maintaining natural grass and a dirt surface. Turf fields also provide the potential for fewer cancellations of games due to inclement weather, as the field is able to absorb rainstorms in a manner that is not possible on a fully-dirt infield.

For more information about town parks, including local programs and events, visit the town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com/parks.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay