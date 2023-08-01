Tilles Center For The Performing Arts At LIU Post Announces Its 2023/24 Season

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post is thrilled to announce its new 2023/24 season of performances and events. The season includes presentations spanning multiple categories including special events featuring John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda, orchestral and dance performances, Broadway productions, family events, rock and pop concerts, comedy shows and residency partnerships with Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. The 2023/24 season is sponsored by Catholic Health. Tickets to just-announced events can be purchased at tillescenter.org, by phone at 516.299.3100, or in person at Tilles Center’s Tantleff Box Office at 720 Northern Boulevard, Brookville.

“Our new season is the result of an intentional effort to bring the best artists and emerging voices across all genres to the Tilles Center stages, and to make sure those artists represent the full makeup of our Long Island community,” shared Tilles Center executive and artistic director Tom Dunn. “As always, it comes back to delivering upon our mission – entertaining and enriching our community through arts performance, education, and advocacy. This season, my first as artistic director, will build on Tilles’ incredible 40-plus year history as Long Island’s premier live entertainment venue. From a bespoke conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda, to intimate performances with platinum and multiple Grammy winners Brandi Carlile and John Legend, from engaging, fun family fare and Broadway shows, to dance and orchestral ensembles and the hottest new jazz artists, this season will provide Long Island audiences with diverse, world-class offerings right here in our own backyard.”

Special Events

Tilles Center Gala: An Evening with John Legend – Saturday, November 11 @ 8:30 p.m.

Lin-Manuel Miranda + Friends: An Evening of Conversation and Song – Wednesday, September 27 @ 7:30 p.m.

Orchestral

Midori and Festival Strings Lucerne – Saturday, November 4 @ 8 p.m.

Brooklyn Raga Massive: Tradition to Innovation – Sunday, November 19 @ 3 p.m.

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Friday, January 26 @ 8 p.m.

New York Arabic Orchestra – Sunday, March 3 @ 3 p.m.

Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Music Director & Violinist Joshua Bell – Friday, March 29 @ 8 p.m.

Long Island Concert Orchestra – Thursday, May 2 @ 7:30 p.m.

Broadway

Ali Stroker – Friday, November 3 @ 8 p.m.

Chicago the Musical National Tour – Wednesday, December 6 @ 7 p.m.

Audra McDonald – Friday, February 23 @ 8 p.m.

An Evening with Jessica Vosk – Saturday, March 2 @ 8 p.m.

Jaime Lozano y La Familia: Songs by an Immigrant – Saturday, April 6 @ 8 p.m.

Jesus Christ Superstar National Tour – Wednesday, May 1 @ 7:30 p.m.

Broadway Leading Ladies – Sunday, May 12 @ 3 p.m.

Lincoln Center Residencies Chamber Music Society Of Lincoln Center

American Panorama – Sunday, October 29 @ 2 p.m.

An Evening with David Finckel and Wu Han – Saturday, January 27 @ 8 p.m.

String Magic – Sunday, April 7 @ 3 p.m.

Jazz At Lincoln Center

Samara Joy – Sunday, October 22 @ 7 p.m.

Etienne Charles: Creole Christmas – Friday, December 8 at 8 p.m.

Alexa Tarantino Quartet – Friday, April 5 @ 7:30 p.m.

Internationally Ellington with the Future of Jazz Orchestra – Friday, May 17 @ 8 p.m.

Dance

MOMIX | Alice – Saturday, September 30 @ 8 p.m.

Parsons Dance – Friday, December 1 @ 8 p.m.

Derek Hough: Symphony of Dance – Sunday, December 3 @ 5 p.m.

Eglevsky Ballet in The Nutcracker – Saturday, December 16 @ 1 + 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 17 @ 2 p.m.

Dance Theatre of Harlem – Friday, May 10 @ 8 p.m.

Rock, Pop, Comedy & More

Brandi Carlile: A Very Special Solo Performance – Friday, July 21 + Saturday, July 22 @ 8 p.m.

Penn & Teller – Friday, July 28 @ 8 p.m.

Bassem Youssef – Thursday, September 28 @ 8 p.m.

AEG Presents Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour – Friday, September 29 @ 8 p.m.

KANSAS: Another Fork in the Road 50th Anniversary Tour – Friday, October 13 @ 8 p.m.

Colin Quinn: Small Talk – Friday, October 27 @ 8 p.m.

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! – Thursday, November 9 @ 8 p.m.

Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA – Thursday, November 16 @ 7:30 p.m.

R.E.M. Explored – Saturday, December 2 @ 8 p.m.

My Sinatra Starring Cary Hoffman – Tuesday, December 12 @ 7:30 p.m.

Jimmy Webb: The Glen Campbell Years – Sunday, February 4 @ 7 p.m.

The Irish Tenors – Friday, March 1 @ 8 p.m.

Trailblazing Women of Country: From Patsy to Loretta to Dolly – Wednesday, April 10 @ 7:30 p.m.

Pride Anthems – Thursday, June 27 @ 7:30 p.m.

Family Fun

Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza – Sunday, September 17 @ 4 p.m.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE Presents King for a Day* – Saturday, October 14 @ 2 p.m.

Peppa Pig Sing-Along Party! – Saturday, December 9 @ 2 p.m.

Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live – Wednesday, February 21 @ 2 p.m.

San Jose Taiko – Sunday, February 25 @ 3 p.m.

Peking Acrobats – Saturday, April 6 @ 2 p.m.

About Tilles Center

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post’s mission is to engage and enrich our community through arts performance, education, and advocacy. For more than 40 years, Tilles Center has hosted and presented more than 50 performances each season by world-renowned artists in music, theater, and dance. The nonprofit also supports thousands of children and adult learners each year through its robust arts education programs, providing arts experiences to underserved communities — from low-income school districts and those on the autism spectrum to local seniors. Tilles Center is located at LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville NY. Learn more at tillescenter.org.

About Long Island University (LIU)

Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its “value added” to student outcomes, LIU has a network of over 285,000 alumni, including industry leaders and entrepreneurs around the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

