Arrest In Syosset

The Nassau County Police Department Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a New Hyde Park man during a Narcotics Investigation that occurred on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 2:30 pm in Syosset.

According to Narcotics/Vice Detectives, an investigation was conducted at the East/Wind Exotic vape shop located at 27 Jackson Avenue. It was determined that chocolate bars containing THC were being sold at this location. A numerous quantity of products containing THC and US currency were recovered.

The defendant was arrested without incident.

The defendant is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. He was arraigned on July 1 at First District Court, Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department