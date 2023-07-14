Nassau County DA Investigates Oyster Bay’s Resigned Inspector General

The Town of Oyster Bay’s Inspector General Brian Noone resigned on June 20 after the Nassau County District Attorney launched an investigation into his practices.

The Glen Cove Oyster Bay Record Pilot learned that in March, Noone had recommended a $2 million contract for services, but the Town Board did not pass it because of a suspicion that Noone had a conflict of interest. The Ethics Board investigated the matter and found that Noone did not violate town code. Meanwhile, the town has been providing information to Nassau County District Attorney prosecutors, who are conducting their own investigation into Noone.

Newsday reported earlier in June that after examining town and business records, along with statements from town officials, a link has been revealed between Noone’s business and Enterprise Security Solutions LLC, a New Jersey vendor that was slated to get the $2 million deal after 13 companies submitted bids.

“With false allegations made about me and recent unscrupulous news reports that have defamed my character, it has become evident that my employment is a distraction to the operations of government at the Town of Oyster Bay,” Noone wrote in his resignation letter.

Noone added that he has served the town “faithfully and without conflict of self-interest.” He said he’d sooner walk away than detract from the mission of the Office of the Inspector General and have his integrity questioned.

“Enduring libelous allegations published by social media trolls, further adopted by elected political opponents in addition to articles written in local press regarding my involvement in cyber security contracts, is not an easy task,” Noone wrote. “Their allegations and falsehoods have been determined by an independent Board of Ethics to be categorically unfounded. I look forward to this truth being verified by any inquiry or investigation.”

According to the Town of Oyster Bay’s website, The Inspector General is responsible for overseeing the town’s contracting processes; standardizing the town’s purchasing and contract administration; monitoring compliance with all applicable procurement guideline policies and requirements of federal, state and local laws; providing technical expertise to ensure all contracts, requests for proposals and bid solicitations are posted on the town’s website; and expanding the town’s access to municipal and state electronic systems to verify the qualifications and standing of potential contractors.

According to the Newsday article, Noone’s 2019 appointment to oversee the Oyster Bay contracts followed the bribery scandal that sent the former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda, to prison.

Noone, according to a town press release in 2019, came to the Town of Oyster Bay with 29 years of Federal inter-agency experience specializing in covert and overt international and domestic operations in intelligence probes, enforcement operations and clandestine business structures.

“Safeguarding taxpayers remains our top priority, and that’s why my administration created the Office of Inspector General and independent Board of Ethics in our town,” Supervisor Joeseph Saladino said in a statement from the Town of Oyster Bay.

The town has instituted the following enhanced disclosure requirements for contractors, vendors and management-level employees to prevent conflict of interest and improprieties:

Prohibit the Inspector General from participating in the drafting and/or issuance of contract solicitations, and a ban from serving on any vendor selection committee.

Prohibit the Inspector General from receiving any gift or service from a town vendor/contractor.

Prohibit town vendors/contractors from having any financial relationship directly or indirectly with the Inspector General.

Enhance transparency by directing the Board of Ethics to share all determinations regarding conflicts of interest and/or recusals with members of the Town Board.

Require all vendors/contractors to disclose the names and percentage of interest of all members, stakeholders and partners of the entity.

The Town of Oyster Bay is now seeking qualified applicants for the position of Inspector General.

Local officials and political candidates have voiced their opinion on the matter.

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton joined Democratic Town Board candidates Danielle Madeiros, Jared Behr and Ravin Chetram in a press conference earlier in June calling for Noone’s resignation.

“This incident further highlights the need for wholesale ethics reform across the town,” said Jared Behr, who is challenging Supervisor Saladino in the upcoming election. “The Inspector General position was created to provide oversight and protect the integrity of the Town’s contracting process. Now Mr. Noone, who was appointed to his position by the Town Board in 2019, has resigned for violating that trust. I am proud of the firm stance the Oyster Bay Democrats and I took against corruption in calling for Mr. Noone’s resignation. This latest scandal confirms that Oyster Bay needs a new generation of leadership. One that will govern with integrity, honesty, and transparency.”

Ravin Chetram, who is running for Town Board, said that while he personally knows some current Town Board Members, there has not been enough changes to prevent corruption. There needs to be more oversight on ethics and spending to protect the taxpayers of the Town of Oyster Bay.

“I hope we get to the bottom of it and I want change,” Chetram said.