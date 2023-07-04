Bricks Rock Festival At The Syosset Public Library

By Jennifer Corr

jcorr@antonnews.com

LEGO enthusiasts unite

It was a great day for LEGO fans on June 24.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., I LUG NY, the regions premier LEGO user group, presented builds and had LEGO sets for sale at the Syosset Public Library. The event was called “Bricks Rock,” and it was presented by the library’s pop culture convention, SY-CON.

The builds included “Benny’s Spaceport;” space ships; a LEGO city complete with buildings, traffic and a park; a LEGO drive-in theater; a LEGO replica of the Syosset Public Library that promoted the 2023 Nassau Library Tour; castles; a contraption built out of LEGOs that moves balls through obstacles; and so much more.

I LUG NY members were on hand to talk to attendees about the builds and provide information about the group.

Also at the event were retro games for attendees to play.

Children and adults alike enjoyed viewing the builds and getting inspired to create their own builds at home.

For more information about I LUG NY, visit www.ilugny.org. For more information about the Syosset Public Library’s events, visit www.syossetlibrary.org.