Update From The Syosset-Woodbury Chamber Of Commerce

Woodbury Jewish Center hosted the Syosset Woodbury Chamber of Commerce general meeting on June 15.

As a result of the generosity of members who participated in the 25th Anniversary Gala last month, the chamber presented a check for $2,100 to Rick Lewis on behalf of the Rudman Food Pantry at the Mid-Island Y Jewish Community Center.

Nicole Oustatcher, a realtor for Homes By Mara Realty, spoke on behalf of the Navaretta Family and the scholarship fund started in memory of their daughter, Sabrina.

Visit sabnavscholarship.org to learn more.

Steven Sprachman of Discovery Map of Huntington, Cold Spring Harbor, and Oyster Bay spoke about his newest map offering.

Susan Snyder Gatti was the featured speaker to discuss leveraging and nurturing business alliances.

To learn more about the chamber, or better yet, join the rapidly growing organization, visit syossetchamber.com.

—Submitted by the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce