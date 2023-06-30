Free Pool Safety Seminar Offered By Town And Catholic Health

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, members of the Town Board and Catholic Health are partnering to offer residents and non-residents a Free Pool Safety Seminar on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Syosset-Woodbury Park. Families are encouraged to attend as children under the age of 15 make up more than 78 percent of pool submersion injuries in the United States annually, with 67 percent of them including children under the age of three. Pre-registration is not required for this event.

Supervisor Saladino stated, “Nothing is more important than the safety of our children, and to improve pool safety we offer this seminar with the goal of saving lives through public education and awareness. We want you to have lots of fun in the sun while always be prepared to respond to emergencies.”

Seminar attendees will learn from professionals about healthy swimming, basic first aid, hypothermia, cramping, drowning prevention, basic CPR (not certification), recreational water wellness and EMA ambulance education. The seminar is sponsored by Optimum, News 12, KJOY 98.3FM, WHLI 1100AM, MAX FM 103.1, Stew Leonard III Water Safety Foundation and Nassau County.

For more information, call 516-797-4121 or visit www.oysterbaytown.com.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay