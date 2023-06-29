Syosset Teens Join SunriseWALKS Long Island

It was a beautiful day on June 11 for the 18th annual SunriseWALKS Long Island at Sunrise Day Camp in Wheatley Heights.

Syosset Teens were among the nearly 2,000 people of all ages who came out to support the magical Sunrise Day Camps, which are free of charge to children with cancer and their siblings.

The 87-member Syosset for Sunrise team raised $10,635! Those who missed SunriseWALKS can contribute through June at www.sunrise-walks.org/longisland/DonateDay. (Photos courtesy Sunrise Association)