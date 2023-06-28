Jericho Jewish Center– An Active And Evolving Synagogue On Long Island

Jericho Jewish Center is proud to be an active and evolving traditional Conservative Synagogue on Long Island.

We continue to hold daily morning minyans Sunday through Friday, Shabbat services, and celebrate all Festivals. Our High Holiday Services, which will be led again this year by Rabbi Sidney Slivko and Cantor Jacob Mendelson, are meaningful, lively, and spiritual.

At our Kabbalat Shabbat Friday evening services, we enjoy catered Kosher dinners as we engage in informal discussions led by visiting Rabbis.

All are welcome to join us for social events, prayer services and adult education classes – topics include the Siddur, the Torah, and Kabbalah.

Explore your Judaism at the Jericho Jewish Center and you will experience the warmth, energy and camaraderie of our members and understand firsthand why we are a special House of Worship in the Long Island Community.

For more information, contact Rose at rose@jerichojc.org or call 516-938-2540 x 111 or visit our website at jerichojc.org.

—Submitted by the Jericho Jewish Center