Syosset Celebrates Culture

The Syosset Council of PTAs Cultural Unity Committee represents the many cultural communities within the district.

The committee works together to bridge and support cultural differences while also encouraging and facilitating participation in PTA and school programs.

Programs include a Buddy Program with volunteers who can help answer questions about the school, PTA and extracurriculars; offer translation and services as needed for PTA related programs and provide insight and guidance on the school community.

Another program that the Syosset Council of PTAs Cultural Unity Committee runs is a Celebration of Culture, which provides students the opportunity to express their culture through art, writing and other mediums.

Enjoy these images from Syosset’s students. To see the complete project, visit www.syossetschools.org.

—Information provided by Syosset Council of PTAs