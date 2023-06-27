Syosset Celebrates Culture

The Syosset Council of PTAs Cultural Unity Committee represents the many cultural communities within the district.

Emma Ming, a sixth-grader at H.B. Thompson Middle School.

The committee works together to bridge and support cultural differences while also encouraging and facilitating participation in PTA and school programs.

Jack Waschitz, a first-grader at Berry Hill Elementary School.

Programs include a Buddy Program with volunteers who can help answer questions about the school, PTA and extracurriculars; offer translation and services as needed for PTA related programs and provide insight and guidance on the school community.

Yiming Wang, a kindergarten student at Village Elementary.

Another program that the Syosset Council of PTAs Cultural Unity Committee runs is a Celebration of Culture, which provides students the opportunity to express their culture through art, writing and other mediums.

Shyan Verma, a kindergartner at South Grove Elementary School.

Enjoy these images from Syosset’s students. To see the complete project, visit www.syossetschools.org.
—Information provided by Syosset Council of PTAs

