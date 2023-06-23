Community Pools Open Daily Beginning Saturday June 24th

Supervisor Joseph Saladino has announced that all Town of Oyster Bay community pools will open for the season beginning on Saturday, June 24. The Town of Oyster Bay operates five pool facilities, including Bethpage Community Park, Marjorie Post Community Park, Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park, Syosset-Woodbury Community Park, and a saltwater pool at Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing.

“The warm, sunny days of summer are nearly upon us and all residents may start visiting our pools daily beginning Saturday, June 24th,” Supervisor Saladino said. “Town Pool memberships offer families and senior citizens access to many great amenities, including upgraded restrooms, pool deck furniture, picnic benches and sunshades.”

Pool hours from Saturday, June 24 through Labor Day, Monday, September 4 will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, weather per- mitting. Additionally, extended hours until 8 p.m., will be offered as follows (weather permitting) at the following locations on the following schedule:

Monday: Syosset-Woodbury

Tuesday: Plainview-Old Bethpage

Wednesday: Bethpage

Thursday: Marjorie R. Post

Fridays: ALL pools open late including Tappen

Pool memberships can be obtained at each park location. Memberships are available at community park pools for both park district residents and non-park district residents. Daily admission rates, nanny memberships and group access are also available. In addition to the great new amenities at our facilities, the Town is offering swimming lessons at local pools to residents age five and older. Applications to register for swimming lessons are avail- able online at oysterbaytown.com/portal, with four swim lesson sessions available to choose from.

The Town will also offer a swim team this summer at outdoor pools located in Syosset-Woodbury Community Park and Marjorie R. Post Community Park in Massapequa. Town of Oyster Bay residents aged 6 to 16 are eligible to register for the swim program. Practices will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. beginning Wednesday, June 29. Swim meets will be held Saturday mornings and class meets will be held Tuesday afternoons. Sched- ules will be distributed the first week of practice.

For more information, including membership rates, and schedules for swim lessons, please visit www.oysterbaytown. com/pools.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay